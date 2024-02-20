Walsall 3 Morecambe 0 - Report

The pair netted in consecutive matches after Ross Tierney’s opener, and Walsall completed their second impressive win in a row after victory against Mansfield last Saturday.

Jamille Matt scores

The Shrimps boasted an impressive away record in League Two with one defeat in seven on the road, and had not lost in their last four league matches, but Mat Sadler’s side put an end to their run to move three points from the play-off places.

Tierney was preferred to Jack Earing in the starting 11, while Emmanuel Adegboyega replaced Priestley Farquharson who suffered a knock last Saturday.

Walsall remembered former manager Jan Sørensen before kick-off with a minute’s applause and wore black armbands during the contest.

Isaac Hutchinson forced an excellent save from Archie Mair before his second effort a minute later led to the Walsall opener. Twisting and turning inside the box, Tierney was positioned perfectly to collect the midfielder’s blocked effort, and fired low into the net for a 13th-minute lead.

Tom Knowles goes up against Jordan Slew

Jamille Matt provided Walsall with their second 13-minutes later. Fantastic work and determination from Josh Gordon on the right-side of the box saw the forward fire across goal for Matt to make it two, and Mat Sadler’s side rallied with Hutchinson searching for a third.

Jordan Slew was denied by the home side before Taylor Allen’s shot was saved Adegboyega’s floated ball met Matt’s head, but Mair held easily. And, Walsall saw appeals for handball turned away on the stroke of half-time before top-scorer Hutchinson fired off-target.

After the break, Brandon Comley came close to a second yellow card for a foul, but escaped action by referee Carl Brook who carded Josh Gordon for his tackle on Adams minutes later.

Ross Tierney tucks it home for the Saddlers

Walsall came under pressure before the hour-mark as striker Matt headed clear at the back like he had all game.

David Tutonda blasted an effort high and wide for Morecambe before Adegboyega turned home at close-range in the 66th-minute on his EFL debut. After netting against Mansfield on Saturday during his first Walsall appearance, the defender continued his dream start as the ball fell kindly off the post from Matt’s shot.

The Saddlers searched for a fourth as David Okagbue’s goal-bound header was seen away after the 80-minute mark.

However, it ended 3-0 and Walsall will be more than satisfied with their first clean-sheet in ten matches and second win in four days, with the play-offs well within their sights.

Attendance: 4543 (109)

Referee: Carl Brook

Lineups:

Walsall: Smith; Okagbue, Adegboyega, Allen, Comley (Stirk), Knowles (Foulkes), Hutchinson, Tierney (Earing), L Gordon; J Gordon (Douglas James-Taylor), Matt © (Faal).

Subs: Evans, Riley.

Morecambe: Mair, Tutonda, Bedeau, Adams, Larsson (C Smith), Senior, Slew (Melbourne), Stokes (Rawson), Taylor (Edwards), Brown, Khumbeni.

Subs: A Smith, Songo’o, Harrack.