Mat Sadler full of praise for Walsall players and pays tribute to late former Saddlers boss

Jamille Matt and Emmanuel Adegboyega netted in consecutive matches after Ross Tierney’s opener, and Walsall moved to three points from the League Two play-off spots.

Claiming their second win in a row after victory against Mansfield Town last Saturday, boss Sadler was full of praise for his side.

“I thought they were brilliant from start to finish and they should be so proud for their efforts,” said the Walsall boss. “That constant desire to keep a clean sheet is evident throughout.

“They gave absolutely everything, threw everything at it and showed maturity beyond their years.”

Adding: “Most importantly going back and looking forwards, we were great tonight, brilliant on Saturday and then we backed it up.

“We know we have to reset but I was so proud of them.”

Walsall wore black armbands and gathered together for a minutes applause before kick-off remembering former boss Jan Sørensen.

Asked if it was a perfect tribute for Sørensen, Sadler said: “It really was. This football club is all together and united, and it helped on the back of losing somebody who is so well-thought of at the football club that we put in a performance like that.

“The supporters together are united, moving together forward. It’s a powerful thing and we’re a unique club in the way that we really gather together for our own.

“Clearly we want success but we’re building, and we have to keep on that build.”

With the win, Walsall extended their unbeaten run to three league matches after defeat to Newport County. Sadler hailed how his side moved on from that loss and his front men’s work-rate and effort.

Sadler said: “I’m not dissuaded by any particular game. It’s testament to the guys how quickly they moved past that (Newport defeat).

“Josh and Jamille upfront beat them up. They understand the game so well.

“We want them to be that first line of defense for us, and they work so hard for us, and set the way we want to play off.

“It was a brilliant performance from front to back. I began to feel comfortable around the 92nd-minute because I knew it was going to be ok, and you don’t get that often.”