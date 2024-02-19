George Bennett's Walsall ratings vs Mansfield: Five eights in impressive display

Jackson Smith 8

A little fortunate for Aden Flint’s finish which appeared to cross the line, but made a series a super stops to keep Mansfield at bay.

David Okagbue 6

An overall tidy performance. Did well to adapt to Walsall’s changes.

Priestley Farquharson 6

An important interception to stop Quinn break in behind, but was replaced at half-time after picking up a thigh problem.

Taylor Allen 7

First league start since October. Naturally slotted in at left centre-back in the absence of Donervon Daniels with a solid performance.

Brandon Comley 7

Another intelligent performance. He was the conductor in the centre of the pitch and was instrumental to making things tick.

Tom Knowles 6

Less involved in the final third, but delivered a disciplined defensive performance.

Isaac Hutchinson 8

Consolidated his goal at Crawley in midweek with a pair of assists. Another influential display from the Saddlers’ talisman.

Jack Earing 8

At the heart of many attacks for Walsall. Was unstoppable at times in the second half and was key to driving them forward.

Liam Gordon 8

Looked back to his best. Defended well and was a constant thorn for Mansfield down the left, especially in the second half.

Josh Gordon 7

Hounded Mansfield’s defence all afternoon and was denied by Christy Pym from a tight angle.

Jamille Matt 8

Handed the armband in Daniels’ absence and rose to the challenge. Won his intriguing personal duel with Flint and capped a good display with the opener.

Substitutes

Emmanuel Adegboyega (for Farquharson, 46) Thrown in at the deep end at half-time. Acquitted himself well defensively and marked his league debut with the winner 7; Ross Tierney (for J Gordon, 77); Mo Faal (for Matt, 88); Ryan Stirk (Earing, 90). Not used: Evans, Oteh, James-Taylor.