Walsall Mat Sadler gives Donervon Daniels injury assessment

The Walsall skipper was poised to make his 100th appearance for the club but suffered a knock late on in their 1-1 draw at Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

Daniels will see a specialist on Tuesday, which will give Walsall a clear picture of the severity of his injury.

"We don't know at the moment. He's seeing someone on Tuesday so we'll have a clearer picture then," Sadler confirmed.

Priestley Farquharson was also replaced at the break after going down with a thigh injury during the first half against Mansfield.

Sadler is hopeful that the issue won't be serious but was unable to provide too much clarity at this early stage.

He added: "I spoke to Priestley and I spoke to the physio. Hopefully it's not too bad. I don't know anymore than that so we'll have to see how the week goes.

"It's the story of the season at times with the injuries in defence but fair play to the group and the lads. They made sure it wasn't going to be a factor in the game."