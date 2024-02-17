Jamille Matt praised for 'captain's display in Walsall win

A frantic start to the second half saw Matt, who was handed the armband in Donervon Daniels' absence, open the scoring in less than two minutes with a clinical header from Isaac Hutchinson's cross.

Stephen Quinn equalised three minutes later, before Emmanuel Adegboyega marked his debut with the winning goal in the 65th minute.

Sadler admitted Walsall were always aware of the threat Aden Flint can pose at the back, but added he was always confident Matt could handle the challenge.

The Walsall boss said: "He leant on their defenders today. He sure did because we were thoroughly aware of the threat that (Aden) Flint has but they were also similarly aware of the threat of Jamille.

"He was a monster up there and it's something we're coming to see over and over again with him. There was no hesitation for me to give him the armband. He has done it before at other clubs, he wears it well and he really put in a real captain's performance."

Adegboyega was introduced for his league debut at the break after Priestley Farquharson picked up a thigh injury late in the first half.

The young defender marked his debut in style with the decisive moment and Sadler paid credit to the Norwich City loanee for remaining patient for his chance.

"I've said straight after the game to the lads that Emmanuel is a credit to himself. I bang on about the guys that maybe haven't started as many games as they'd like," he continued.

"Add Taylor (Allen) into that and what they have to do with the work we put in all the time to make sure that they're ready for when they get called upon.

"He scored the goal but also made sure that he was ready for the game himself. I am so pleased for him that he gets that moment."

Walsall have shown great pedigree when it comes to beating the so-called big teams in League Two this term.

The Saddlers won 2-1 against Stockport County earlier in the campaign, and also chalked up victories against Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham respectively over the festive period.

And Sadler was proud to see his players once again prove just what they're capable of against a team that had scored an astonishing nine goals in midweek.

"I am pleased and proud. I'd highlighted in the week that I think we're the only team in the division to be able to do that this season (beat each team in the top four)," he concluded.

"We ran into the ground today and you have to do that against some of the best teams in the division. We had those moments go our way today, which was clear, but we earned the right for that through our hard work, energy and good play.

"We're very lucky to have the midfielders we have. Jack (Earing). He's a powerful boy and he really drove us up the pitch.

"Isaac is still influencing the game even when he's not scoring and that's all underpinned by Coms (Brandon Comley) in that engine room."