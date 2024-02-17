Age is just a number for Walsall striker Jamille Matt

The 34-year-old is the oldest player in the Walsall dressing room and is looking to match the heights of his glorious spell at Forest Green Rovers.

Matt scored 19 times during the 2021-22 season and was named in the PFA Team of the Year as Forest Green lifted the League Two title.

He has found the net just four times since, but showed signs of a revival with match-winners against Alfreton Town and Tranmere Rovers in December.

A groin injury stopped him in his tracks but Matt is determined to rediscover his rhythm and stake a claim in Mat Sadler's new look attack.

"I was very frustrated. I hadn't really played a lot of games or made many starts up until that point," the forward admitted.

"Then probably just the amount of games in such a short space of time took its toll on me.

"I've worked hard along with the physio to get back out there and the gaffer will tell you that I've been frustrated the last couple of weeks because I've wanted to start every game.

"Whatever my age is, I am still hungry to start every game and want to try and help the team as much as possible.

"I am looking now to get into a rhythm. I know the gaffer has got decisions to make in terms of the front-line and all over the pitch but I'll be ready if called upon again on Saturday.

"The games are coming thick and fast and they won't be easy. At this stage of the season, everyone is trying to get themselves towards the top end of the table.

"Everyone is fighting for something. We'll all be ready and I'll be ready whatever comes our way."

The Saddlers boast the sixth youngest squad in the division, whilst Donervon Daniels, Danny Johnson and Matt are the only players aged 30 or over.

Matt surpassed 450 career appearances earlier in the campaign and insists he relishes the role of passing his experience onto young players.

"You can pass on little things you remember. You might not always remember names but as soon as you see the names on the team sheet, you'll remember certain games where you've got the better of them," he observed.

"I remember when I first started out in my career. I was playing with more experienced players and they would always seem to know someone and I knew no one from the other team.

"Now I've become that player funnily enough. It's nice to be able to pass that onto the lads and it's a role I quite enjoy along with skip (Donervon Daniels) and Coms (Brandon Comley).

"The more experienced lads at this level and we've got a good mix of youth and experience and we've got to use that to our advantage."