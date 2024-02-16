Walsall v Mansfield: Stags on the charge after smashing in nine in midweek

The Stags sit second in the division and head into this match on the back of a club record-equalling 9-2 victory over Harrogate Town in midweek.

That win sent them to within just one-point of league leaders Stockport County and maintained the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Wrexham to five points.

Nigel Clough’s men are also the leading goalscorers on the road with an impressive tally of 34 and boast the best defensive record in the fourth tier.

Mansfield boast a wealth of experience across their squad with the likes of ex-Villa man Jordan Bowery, FA Cup finalist Stephen Quinn, former Bristol City defender Aden Flint and veteran attacker Lucas Akins. Flint scored the opening goal in the reverse fixture in October, before Bowery scored the winner following Ryan Stirk’s equaliser at Field Mill.

However, Walsall have won back-to-back home league games over Mansfield, and are unbeaten in three matches against them on home soil.

Davis Keillor-Dunn is the Stags’ leading scorer with 16, although they boast plenty of firepower in front of goal with Hiram Boateng scoring a hat-trick in the demolition of Harrogate, while Will Swann has found the net three times with his last two cameos from the bench.

A broken toe will deprive Danny Johnson of the opportunity to face his former employers.

Ryan Stirk, who scored in the defeat at Mansfield earlier in the season, helped them reach the play-offs in 2022.