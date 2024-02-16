Walsall playmaker backed to hit new heights

Hutchinson is Walsall’s leading scorer with a career-high 13 goals and has found the net twice in his last three appearances.

Nevertheless, Matt, who also played with Hutchinson at Forest Green, believes he is still yet to unlock his full potential.

He said: “One thing I’d say with Isaac is that his work ethic is unbelievable on and off the pitch in terms of the extras he does.

“He always wants to get on the ball, he always wants to help the team and I think he has to channel that in the right way at times.

“The relationship I’ve had with Isaac over the years, it’s been good to speak to him and see him grow as a person and as a player.

“You can already see how good of a player he is but he has got so much more left in him in terms of improvement.”