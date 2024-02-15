Walsall debrief: Patience pays off and playmaker is key

Isaac Hutchinson fired Walsall ahead from the spot in the 38th minute, before Liam Kelly levelled after the hour mark.

Here, we dissect the action from the Broadfield Stadium.

Patience paid off

Walsall conceded twice inside the first 15 minutes in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Newport County, but avoided doing the same courtesy of a patient and measured start.

That created the platform for them to move into the ascendency midway into the first half.

Hutchinson was the catalyst during Walsall’s sustained period of pressure and they ultimately earned their just rewards.