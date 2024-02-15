Walsall boss Mat Sadler sets target for January signing

Jellis has not featured for Walsall since completing his January switch from National League North leaders Tamworth.

The midfielder tweaked his hamstring during his final appearance for the Lambs.

Jellis is yet to train at Essington but has been making good progress with Walsall’s medical team.

The 23-year-old is set to miss the upcoming home fixtures against Mansfield Town on Saturday and Morecambe next Tuesday, but could be available for selection when Walsall travel to Harrogate Town on February 24.

Sadler said: “Jamie looks good actually. He hasn’t started training yet but he looks physically in good shape.

“He won’t come into the reckoning for Mansfield but probably for the next Saturday.”