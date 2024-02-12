Luke Powell's Walsall ratings v Newport County: Low marks on off day

Owen Evans 4

Will have had better afternoons after conceding three first-half goals, and was sent off for handling the ball outside the box late on.

David Okagbue 5

It was a dismal afternoon for Walsall’s defence, and it will be one to forget for Okagbue who could not help keep the door shut.

Priestly Farquharson 5

Against his former club, Farquharson was awarded man of the match, but it was a tough call to make on Saturday.

Donervon Daniels 5

Played a lovely through ball in the second half, but that was the highlight of a dreadful afternoon defensively for the Saddlers.

Brandon Comley 5

Had an effort deflected away for a corner, and battled in the midfield, but gave away what nearly was a costly foul on the edge of the area.

Tom Knowles 6

A shining light, if any. Busy and active on the ball, caused problems dribbling well and fired several efforts at goal.

Isaac Hutchinson 6

The midfielder combined with Knowles on occasions and looked to ignite a spark, but could not find a way through for his side.

Ryan Stirk 5

The only change to Mat Sadler’s starting XI, but was replaced at half-time by Jack Earing. Never got a foothold in the game.

Liam Gordon 6

Made some fantastic runs forward in the first half, which created Walsall chances and Newport problems. Got forward in abundance, but nobody was there to meet the crosses.

Josh Gordon 5

Missed a big opportunity to hit the target and level the game before Newport stretched their advantage. Will rue first-half opportunities.

Mo Faal 5

The forward didn’t enjoy many chances, but groans were heard around the stadium after a missed first-half opportunity to capitalise on an error. Tried.

Substitutes

Jack Earing (Stirk 46) 6, Aramide Oteh (J Gordon 46) 6, Ross Tierney (Hutchinson 70) 5, Jamille Matt (Faal, 81), Jackson Smith (for Knowles, 88).

Not used: James-Taylor, Allen.