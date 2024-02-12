Aramide Oteh delivers message to Walsall fans after boos amid Newport County defeat

The 25-year-old returned from a hamstring injury as a half-time substitute when Mat Sadler’s Walsall found themselves 3-0 down at the break against the Exiles.

Just like the Saddlers’ faithful, Oteh was frustrated with the loss, and admitted it wasn’t a pleasant experience being booed off the pitch.

Oteh said: “It’s disappointing to hear because when we win, people will be celebrating us and cheering us on. We’re all in it together so it would be nice for that bit of support.

“As players are not happy with the result, we understand people’s frustrations, but we’re all in it together.

“We’re disappointed in ourselves. We started poor. From start to finish we never got going and didn’t help ourselves in certain situations.

“I don’t think confidence wise that it will be a knock. We are disappointed with how it went but we’ve got a game on Tuesday so we need to forget about this one and move on.

“We’re a tight-knit group, so I’m sure we’ll be able to pick each other up and go to war on Tuesday.”