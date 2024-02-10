Walsall star enjoying non-league loan

The 19-year-old rejoined the Pics for a second loan spell in January after being recalled from the National League North side in November.

Maher made just three League Two appearances for the Saddlers with just one start following his re-call, and is glad for regular game time at Rushall under the guidance of Liam McDonald.

“It’s good to come to Rushall in the National League North and get minutes,” said Maher. “The main thing is you just want to be playing.

“I’m in most days for training with Walsall, and in the evenings I’m training with Rushall and getting my game time with them.