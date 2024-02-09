Walsall vs Newport - Who's out and who's a doubt

Since late-November, the Saddlers have defeated Alfreton Town, Tranmere Rovers, Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham at Bescot, whilst registering draws against Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United in front of their own supporters.

Meanwhile, Newport are unbeaten in six matches in League Two, and will be searching for a fourth consecutive league victory for the first time in over two years.

Mat Sadler has welcomed back several faces over the past few weeks following a busy festive period. However, there are still a handful of players in the treatment room.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the weekend.

Aramide Oteh - hamstring (90%)

The attacker could be welcomed back into the squad for the visit of Newport after four months on the side lines with a hamstring injury.