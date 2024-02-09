Walsall vs Newport - Match preview

Newport handed Farquharson his big break in the EFL, and the defender went on to amass 65 appearances across a two-and-a-half year spell at Rodney Parade.

Farquharson missed the reverse fixture in Wales through injury, as Freddie Draper scored a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in October.

Walsall sit two places behind Newport in the table but can leapfrog them with maximum points.

Meanwhile, Farquharson is relishing the challenge of maintaining his red-hot form on what will be a poignant day for him personally.

“It’s always one of those games where you want to do well against your old club,” Farquharson said.

“It brings back memories. I’ve got old pals there and the gaffer – who is a great guy along with the assistant.

“I’m looking forward to it. They might be friends, but they won’t be on the day.”