George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Newport

The Saddlers won five out of six games between the comeback win at Notts County on December 9 and the 6-1 demolition of Grimsby Town on New Year's Day.

However, a 3-1 defeat at league leaders Stockport County followed by successive draws against Sutton United and Gillingham respectively has seen the Saddlers drop to 15th.

But Mat Sadler's men still remain just six points outside of the play-offs, and can leapfrog Newport in the table with maximum points.

George Bennett has predicted the starting XI that Sadler could select.

Owen Evans

The Welshman has had to fight his way back into the team after Jackson Smith retained his place between the sticks with a string of strong displays.

He endured a nervy afternoon on his return in the 1-1 draw against Sutton at the end of January, but looked much more assured in the stalemate at Gillingham last weekend.

David Okagbue

The Stoke City loanee added to his growing collection of solid displays at the Priestfield Stadium. His new found importance to the team is underlined by his 12 starts in Walsall's last 13 games in League Two.