Evan Weir delighted for more action

Weir, 21, will spend the first half of the 2024 League of Ireland campaign – which runs from February to November – at Trivela’s sister club Drogheda, before joining up with the Saddlers for pre-season.

The Irishman penned an 18-month contract with the option of a further year in the club’s favour. The left-back, who can also play at centre-half, has amassed 58 appearances for Drogheda – scoring six goals and setting up two more.

He has revealed it was Walsall’s choice to offer him the six-month loan with the Drogs, but insists he would’ve made the same decision had he been given the option.

“I thought the best opportunity I could’ve got was to play my football here (at Drogheda), get my appearances up, gain more experience and then make my move at 21 or 22,” he said in an interview with the Training 121 Podcast. “It’s perfect now that I’m loaned back until the end of June and then I can go over for a full pre-season so I can hit the ground running. It was a decision made on Walsall’s side. If they had given me the option then I would’ve gone with the six-month loan and went for the next season.”