Walsall v Morecambe - Match preview
Walsall need to make home advantage count if they have serious ambitions of climbing the table.
The Saddlers welcome Morecambe under the lights at Bescot tonight, before hosting Newport County and Mansfield Town respectively either side of a trip to Crawley Town.
Momentum in football is everything. Walsall collected five wins from six games in League Two between a memorable Meadow Lane comeback win over Notts County on December 9 and a vintage 6-1 demolition of Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day.
That remarkable run of results lifted them away from the bottom end of the table and prompted whispered tones of a potential play-off push.
Instead, a three-match winless run has arrested Walsall’s ascent, while a second successive stalemate at Gillingham on Saturday saw them drop two places to 15th.
The table remains tight with just six points separating Walsall from the play-offs. They also boast a game in hand on many of the teams above them, but more dropped points will only see that gap increase rather than reduce.