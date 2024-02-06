Walsall v Morecambe - Match preview

The Saddlers welcome Morecambe under the lights at Bescot tonight, before hosting Newport County and Mansfield Town respectively either side of a trip to Crawley Town.

Momentum in football is everything. Walsall collected five wins from six games in League Two between a memorable Meadow Lane comeback win over Notts County on December 9 and a vintage 6-1 demolition of Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day.

That remarkable run of results lifted them away from the bottom end of the table and prompted whispered tones of a potential play-off push.

Instead, a three-match winless run has arrested Walsall’s ascent, while a second successive stalemate at Gillingham on Saturday saw them drop two places to 15th.

The table remains tight with just six points separating Walsall from the play-offs. They also boast a game in hand on many of the teams above them, but more dropped points will only see that gap increase rather than reduce.