Huge boost for Walsall as key player nears return

Riley has been absent since November but did not feature in the match day squad for Walsall's 1-1 draw at Gillingham on Saturday.

However, he did travel with the squad to Kent, but missed out on selection amid growing competition in the squad.

Sadler was quick to add that he has full trust in Riley and fellow defender Joe Foulkes to help the squad during the remainder of the campaign.

He said: "Joe (Riley) is very close. (Joe) Foulkes is also close. It's a sign of the squad that we've got.

"It's been a very long time this season. There's not been many times where I've had such quality not make the squad.

"With 18 games to go and a busy February, we're going to need everybody. Those are the two that were unfortunate to miss out today.

"I've got full trust in them as we move forward and I look forward to seeing them in action again."