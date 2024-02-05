Midfielder happy with big Walsall responsibility

The midfielder extended his season tally to 12 in all competitions, as he opened the scoring just past the hour.

Hutchinson scored his first penalty in the 6-1 mauling of Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day, and maintained his 100 percent record from the spot in Kent.

Now, the 23-year-old is keen to take penalties going forward.

When asked if he views himself as Walsall’s main penalty taker, Hutchinson responded: “I’d like to think so. Freddie (Draper) went and he was the penalty taker at the time.

“Some of the penalties that we’ve had have been missed, and it’s just something that when the opportunity arose, I just wanted to take that responsibility.

“Like you say, two for two. As long as I can keep on putting them away when we get them then I see no reason why not.”