George Bennett analysis: Walsall should have had more

After all, Walsall spent much of the opening exchanges applying pressure, building attacks and forcing Gillingham deep.

The fledgling partnership between Josh Gordon and Mo Faal boded well for the future with the pair taking turns to drop off and help in attack.

The little and large partnership saw the roles reversed as the diminutive Josh Gordon cushioned Donervon Daniels’ looped ball down for Faal, but his effort from the edge of the box was deflected over by Conor Masterson.

Faal especially looked a threat with his back to goal and the link-up play with Isaac Hutchinson on the right and Jack Earing on the left was difficult for Gillingham to contain.

Walsall looked to overload the flanks and created possibly the best chance of the first period, which Hutchinson failed to take.

Liam Gordon threaded a pass into the feet of Earing and the midfielder dug out an inviting cross into the six-yard box.

Hutchinson jumped slightly too early and was unable to apply enough power on his header to stretch Gillingham goalkeeper Jake Turner.

Mat Sadler retained Owen Evans between the sticks for the second game on the spin amid growing competition with Jackson Smith.