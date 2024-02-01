Walsall defender Harry Williams suffers devastating injury blow

The 21-year-old, who arrived from non-league Alvechurch last summer, will undergo surgery on a hip flexor injury, which he sustained towards the end of December.

Williams was poised to return at the end of January, but suffered another setback, which has led to him joining Oisin McEntee (hamstring) and Danny Johnson (toe for six to eight weeks) on the list of long-term casualties.

The centre-back made 16 appearances during his debut season in the EFL, but Sadler revealed he is unlikely to play any further part this term.

He said: "Harry Williams will be out for the rest of the season. It's unfortunately another injury that requires surgery.

"He'll be out for the rest of the season and will be working really hard ahead of next season."

New signing Jamie Jellis will have to wait a little while longer before he makes his Saddlers debut.

The midfielder, who joined from National League North leaders Tamworth in January, tweaked his hamstring during his final appearance for his former club.

Sadler does not expect Jellis to be out for a lengthy period, and is preparing to welcome him back later this month.

"Jamie (Jellis) is currently still out. The reason why there was a bit of a delay was that he tweaked his hamstring in the game previously at Tamworth," the Walsall boss added.

"He is recovering from that. We've got a day for him pencilled in for the middle of this month. We'll get him back in the building, but he is one of those niggling problems left."

There was positive news concerning Aramide Oteh and his imminent return to action.

Oteh, who has been out with a hamstring since October, has been back in training, and there is a small possibility he could be available for Saturday's trip to Gillingham.

"Rem (Aramide Oteh) has been with us this week. He's chomping at the bit to be back in," he revealed.

"I might bring back into the squad for this weekend. That's how close it is, but if not, then either Tuesday or the next Saturday."