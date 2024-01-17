Preparation is the key for Walsall star

Allen has played an instrumental role in two of his previous three cameos – scoring his first Walsall goal in the 3-1 win over Wrexham in December, before setting up Priestley Farquharson’s fifth at Grimsby Town from a corner.

The Saddlers utility man, who is traditionally a left winger, has played at the heart of a four-man defence, on the left of a back-three, at both left-back and wing-back, and has even stepped up into central midfield of late.

Allen has not started a league game since mid-October, and while he accepts it’s “tough” not starting games, he is determined to seize every chance he gets.

“It’s tough. The team have had a good few results recently, so in that case, you just have to sit there and wait for your chance, be happy for the boys and happy for the team,” Allen said.

“It’s lucky we’ve got a good group in there and we all push each other on. I am just happy to see friends as well as team-mates do well for the club.

“As a professional footballer, you need to be ready to come on the pitch at any time. You need to prepare properly day in, day out, otherwise you are going to get caught out.”

The 23-year-old, who was born in Cannock, emerged from the bench to add the finishing touches to a blistering counter-attack during the Saddlers’ memorable win over Wrexham.

And Allen has said it tasted extra sweeter to find the net for his local club.

He added: “It was a massive game for us (against Wrexham) and I was really happy to score my first goal for the club.

“I’ve got a lot of people from the area that I know and I had a lot of messages that came through after the game.”