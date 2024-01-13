In-form midfielder Jack Earing highlights Walsall's dressing room unity

The 24-year-old endured a long road to recovery and spent 11 months out of action with an ACL injury.

Earing, who recently penned a new deal until 2025, marked his first two league starts since his injury with goals in back-to-back games against Wrexham and Grimsby Town.

And the midfielder has credited the unity within the squad for reversing Walsall's fortunes with five wins in six games in League Two.

"This is the best dressing room I've been in since I've been to Walsall. We're all such a tight-knit group," Earing said.

"Even though we've had uncertainties in certain games this year, we all gathered around as a group and pushed each other in training.

"We knew when standards were dropped, and I think you can see how much better we've been as a result, and how much we're growing as a team.

"We're playing much better football and the confidence is there. And coming back into the team, it felt so nice to be playing with the boys and we're just so united."