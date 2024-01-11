Mat Sadler gives incentive to Walsall's young talents

Seventeen-year-old forward Charlie Wragg was named on the bench in the 4-0 defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

Sadler previously named Wragg, and fellow academy products George Barrett, Dylan Thomas, Jaiy Leydon and Cayden Bennett on the bench in the EFL Trophy defeat at Shrewsbury in November.

Whilst Wragg is yet to make his senior debut, Thomas has been introduced three times from the bench this season.

Barrett was also included in the squad during Owen Evans’ injury absence in December.

And Sadler hopes to keep providing experiences for younger players in the senior set-up.

“It didn’t feel right to bring him (Wragg) on. Sometimes that can make it worse for you rather than make it a good experience,” Sadler admitted. “The experience of him being around the group will hopefully be beneficial for him.

“He is a good kid and he has got a chance. Dylan (Thomas) unfortunately suffered a concussion so he was unable to be part of the squad.

“I am going to keep doing that. I want young players to be part of our group.

“We’ve got a young team as it is anyway, and that’s what I want.

“Energy, legs, desire and athleticism – that’s what I am looking for.”