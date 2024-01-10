Norwich reporter Connor Southwell discusses Emmanuel Adegboyega and Walsall loan hopes
Walsall correspondent George Bennett caught up with Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell to discuss loanee Emmanuel Adegboyega.
Published
The Irish defender has arrived at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on a loan deal until the end of the season.
The youngster signed for the Canaries from League of Ireland side Drogheda United, who were recently taken over by Walsall owners, the Trivela Group
George talks to Connor about the defender, his qualities and what Norwich's hopes are for the remainder of the campaign.