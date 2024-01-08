George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Southampton: Fives and sixes in FA Cup defeat

Jackson Smith 6

Made a couple of saves to keep the score down, and bravely took a whack to stop Mara from reaching the ball during the first half. Had little chance with all four goals.

David Okagbue 5

The teenager was given a torrid afternoon by Ryan Fraser, and failed to get close to him when Fraser set up Mara’s goal, and scored his third.

Priestley Farquharson 5

Had a challenging afternoon up against Sekou Mara, and regularly got dragged out of position.

Donervon Daniels 5

Was unable to venture into the opposing half and play with freedom, and he was caught on the couple occasions that he did.

Tom Knowles 6

Involved in a couple of bright moments in the first half, but had trouble helping Okagbue stop the effective combination play between Jayden Meghoma and Fraser.

Jack Earing 6

Performed well overall, but missed a gilt-edged chance when he was sent through on goal at the start of the second half.

Brandon Comley 6

Was key to the period between Southampton’s first and second goals, as Walsall kept an organised and disciplined shape.

Isaac Hutchinson 6

The midfielder was probably Walsall’s most dangerous player, although he should’ve teed up James-Taylor in the first half.

Liam Gordon 5

Looked to drag Walsall forward at times, but had a very difficult afternoon up against 17-year-old Sam Amo-Ameyaw.

Douglas James-Taylor 5

Forced a rare save out of Lumley before being penalised for a a very soft foul, but it didn’t really click for the forward.

Danny Johnson 5

Struggled to influence the game throughout as Walsall lacked a focal point up top.

Substitutes

Taylor Allen (for Earing, 76); Emmanuel Adegboyega (for Daniels, 76); Joe Foulkes (for Johnson, 86) Subs not used: Evans, Menayese, Wragg.