Officers are searching for Hayden Garner, who is wanted after failing to attend court.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the 27-year-old in a bid to find him.

Have you seen Hayden Garner?

Anyone who sees him has been asked to call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/10627/23.