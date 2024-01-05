Southampton v Walsall - Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers are in supreme form in the league having won three on the bounce, and five in their last six.

They've also won six out of seven in all competitions, although Saints sit third in the Championship, and are unbeaten in 18.

Unfortunately, Walsall failed to come through their run of four games in 10 days over Christmas unscathed.

And they've suffered a major blow with star striker Freddie Draper being recalled by Lincoln City.

The list of players in the treatment room is growing, although the majority are only expected to be short-term.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the trip to Southampton.

Ryan Stirk - ankle (10%)

Stirk had started every league game before rolling his ankle on Boxing Day.

The midfielder is expected to be absent for Southampton, and is forecast to return for Stockport.