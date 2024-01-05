George Bennett on Freddie Draper blow for Walsall

Danny Johnson returned to Mansfield Town having scored 15 goals in all competitions, and the Saddlers succumbed to a dismal second half of the campaign to limp to a 16th place finish.

Some may feel this vision of doom could repeat itself following Freddie Draper's recall by Lincoln City, but the 6-1 mauling of Grimsby Town on New Year's Day paints a very different picture.

Walsall trailed when Draper was withdrawn due to injury in the 33rd minute, as the footballing gods appeared to be conspiring against them.

After all, Walsall had lost all four of the games that Draper hadn't started in League Two, and his impact on the team has been colossal since his summer arrival.