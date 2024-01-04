FA Cup Third Round: Walsall aiming to add Southampton to long list of cup upsets

1933: Walsall 2 Arsenal 0

“The story of how Walsall triumphed over Arsenal in 1933 will be told for many a day,” wrote the Sporting Star 91 years ago, while another publication described it as “the biggest shock of all”.

Arsenal lifted the First Division Championship five times in eight seasons between 1930 and 1938, and the Gunners were under the guidance of a serial winner in the shape of Herbert Chapman.

The North London outfit were ravaged by injuries and flu, although Walsall had their fair share of injury problems too.

On the hour, “came the greatest moment in Walsall’s football history” in the view of the Sporting Star reporter, who fittingly went by the name Sadler.

Walsall's 1933 cup upset against Arsenal

The legendary Gilbert Alsop climbed highest to head the Saddlers into the lead, and Bill Sheppard converted from the penalty spot moments later to make the unthinkable a reality.

Alsop and his team-mates were carried off the pitch amid the euphoric scenes, as over 11,000 supporters witnessed what remains one of the biggest shock results in FA Cup history.

1966: Stoke 0 Walsall 2

Walsall’s unlikely conquest over First Division side Stoke City was ranked alongside the famous 1933 victory over Arsenal by the Express & Star the next day.