Defender thriving on Walsall competition

Farquharson, who arrived at Bescot in the summer, has been pivotal to the Saddlers’ recent run of results since his return from injury.

He scored his first goal for the club in Monday’s 6-1 mauling of Grimsby Town and produced yet another impressive display.

Walsall climbed into the top half and to within three points of the League Two play-offs after amassing a fifth league win in six games.

Douglas James-Taylor also marked just his second start of the season with his first league goal in a year, whilst Danny Johnson netted in stoppage time.

Walsall will also be able to welcome back the likes of Ryan Stirk, Joe Riley, Ross Tierney, Jamille Matt and Aramide Oteh from injury over the coming weeks too.

And Farquharson believes the competition in the squad is what will help them continue to climb up the table.

“Competition is good in football. It drives everyone and that’s why when you come on, you’ve got to take your chance and keep your shirt,” Farquharson said.

“That’s all it is. Competition is good, that means you’ve got a good squad. That’s how you get up the league.

“Everyone has a chance and an opportunity to play. Everyone is good enough, and has top quality, so you can’t just relax and take it easy.

“You’ve just got to keep the standards or someone will take your shirt.”