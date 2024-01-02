Express & Star
Close

Wolves recall youngster from Walsall loan

Wolves have recalled midfielder Harvey Griffiths from his season-long loan spell at Walsall.

By George Bennett
Published
Wolves have recalled Harvey Griffiths from his Walsall loan

Griffiths, who joined the Saddlers on transfer deadline day in September, returns to Molineux having played just 13 minutes of League Two action.

The 20-year-old also played twice for Walsall in the EFL Trophy, but hasn't figured since November's 3-2 defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

He was last named in Walsall's match day squad in the league for the 1-0 defeat against Harrogate Town on November 11.

Uncertainty over his future grew when he was absent from the squad for the Saddlers' 6-1 crushing of Grimsby Town on New Year's Day, despite Mat Sadler naming a six-man bench.

The Wolves academy graduate, who also had a spell in Manchester City's youth ranks, made his senior debut for Gary O'Neil's outfit in August's 5-0 win over Blackpool in the EFL Cup.

A Walsall statement read: "We would like to thank Harvey for his efforts and wish him well for the future."

Similar stories
Most popular