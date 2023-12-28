Walsall v Wrexham: Who's out and who's doubt

The Saddlers have collected three wins from four in League Two, but come up against second-place Wrexham, who are currently enjoying a run of three successive league wins.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the game.

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (10%)

McEntee is unlikely to feature due to a suspected hamstring injury.

The Irishman, who scored Walsall's second goal on his return to centre-back, was replaced in the 84th minute of their 2-0 win over Crewe on Boxing Day.

Mat Sadler revealed that McEntee was assessed immediately after the game, although he was unable to provide clear details on the injury at this early stage.

Nonetheless, Walsall's utility man is a major doubt.

Sadler said: "It was a shame. It looked like his hamstring. He's just being assessed now, but I don't know. Maybe you're looking at a couple of weeks."

David Okagbue - head (25%)

The Stoke City loanee required a hand bandage after sustaining a head cut in Walsall's 2-1 defeat at Accrington Stanley before Christmas, and was later withdrawn during the second half.

Okagbue was unavailable for the Crewe win and remains a doubt for the visit of Wrexham.

“Of course, with Oisin going off, there will have to be a little bit of a re-adjustment if the next game comes too soon for David," Sadler revealed.

Ross Tierney - hamstring (0%)

The Motherwell loanee missed the majority of November after picking up a hamstring issue during training in the build-up to the home defeat against Harrogate Town.

He made his return in the goalless draw at Alfreton in the FA Cup, but was forced off with a hamstring injury in the win at Notts County four days later.

Sadler has since revealed that he does not expect the Irishman to return until the start of the New Year.

Joe Riley - knee (0%)

The full-back has been absent with a knee injury since the start of November.

He hobbled off in the 10th minute during Walsall's 1-0 loss against Harrogate after coming off worst in a 50/50 challenge with Levi Sutton.

Riley subsequently left the ground on crutches and was ruled out of action for at least two months.

Sadler issued an update earlier this month that the 27-year-old could also be poised for a return early in the New Year.

Aramide Oteh - hamstring (0%)

Oteh has been out of action with a hamstring injury since mid-October. He was initially ruled out for four to six weeks, although that was extended to three months following surgery.

The attacker has had his leg cast removed, but is not anticipated to return until mid to late January.