George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Tranmere as two given standout marks

Jackson Smith

The young goalkeeper is staking a claim in Owen Evans’ absence. Another impressive display, which saw him make a number of important saves.

Impressive 8

David Okagbue

Presented Dennis with an early chance by giving the ball away in the defensive third. Grew into the game and produced an overall solid display.

Improved 6

Priestley Farquharson

His passes from the back created several attacks down the flanks. A confident and authorative performance from a player who is fast becoming crucial.

Authorative 7

Donervon Daniels

Not afraid to venture into the attacking third and carries the ball with such composure and elegance. His pass in behind set up Matt for the winner.

Composed 7

Tom Knowles

Put in a great shift defensively against former Walsall winger Kieron Morris. However, he was was guilty of being wasteful in the final third at times.

Grafter 6

brandon comley

A selfless display once again. Constantly dropped deep to offer an option for the defence, and did a lot of things that sometimes goes unnoticed.

Selfless 7

Oisin McEntee

McEntee is becoming an important leader at such a young age. His engine is limitless and the midfield trio of himself, Comley and Stirk looks very promising.

Leader 7

ryan stirk

Another tireless shift from Stirk, even though he did miss a gilt-edged chance with a close-range header.

Tireless 7

Liam Gordon

A joy to watch. Always looking to advance forward but never forgets his defensive responsibilities. Produced an audacious nutmeg in the first half.

Brilliant 8

isaac hutchinson

Struggled to impose himself on the game after being restored to the starting XI. Replaced at the break.

Struggled 5

Freddie Draper

Looked isolated at times in the first half, but came into his own once Matt was introduced after the break.

Industrious 6

Substitutes

Jamille Matt (for Hutchinson 46) Superb impact from the bench. Some of his back to goal play was excellent and he capped off his performance with the winner. 8. Subs not used: Evans, Foulkes, Williams, Allen, Earing, Johnson.