Walsall vs Tranmere Rovers: Who's out & who's a doubt

The Saddlers have collected a pair of wins over Notts County and Alfreton Town in the past week, and will be hoping to climb further away from the relegation mire.

Mat Sadler's men have faced an incessant battle with injuries, although the list has eased somewhat in recent weeks.

Danny Johnson returned to the bench in midweek after a short spell out with a shoulder injury, but there are still injury issues for the Walsall boss to contend with.

Here is a run through the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the weekend.

Owen Evans - calf (50%)

The Welshman suffered a calf injury during the first half of Walsall's 2-0 defeat at Barrow at the end of last month.

Jackson Smith has impressed in his absence over the past three matches, although Evans is edging closer to a return.

Sadler said: "Evo is on the trail back. Not far away at all. Let's see what he looks like for the weekend."

Ross Tierney - hamstring (0%)

Sadler revealed in his pre-match press conference that Tierney is expected to be missing until the start of the New Year.

Tierney missed the majority of November with a hamstring problem, and only made his return in the goalless draw at Alfreton Town last week.

He lasted just 35 minutes in his first league start in over a month at Notts County until he was forced off.

Sadler said: "Ross (Tierney) will be back at the start of the New Year. Two-and-a-half to three weeks for him."

Joe Riley - knee

The full-back limped off after 10 minutes in Walsall's 1-0 defeat against Harrogate Town in November.

He left the ground on crutches and is expected to return around the same time as Tierney in the New Year.

Sadler said: "Joe Riley is not too dissimilar to Ross but we're talking just after New Year."

Aramide Oteh - hamstring (0%)

Oteh was initially ruled out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury back in October.

However, after undergoing surgery, Sadler revealed that he is expected to be out of action for three months.

The attacker is out of his brace but is still poised for a January return.

Sadler said: "Rem (Oteh) is probably more mid to late January."