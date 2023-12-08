Notts County v Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt

Walsall are in need of a positive result after a run of just a single win in nine in all competitions and none in seven in League Two has seen them slip down to 19th in the fourth tier.

The boss has referenced difficulties with key men having missed periods through injury but Walsall are edging closer to a clean bill of health, though a couple of long-term absentees remain sidelined.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the trip to Nottingham.

Owen Evans – calf