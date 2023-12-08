Notts County v Walsall - Match preview

Irishman Tierney, 22, is a welcome return to boss Mat Sadler’s availability after he featured in Tuesday’s frustrating FA Cup stalemate at Alfreton Town following a hamstring injury.

The versatile Motherwell loanee has been a bright spark at times in Walsall’s campaign and is in contention as Sadler’s side head to sixth-placed Notts County tomorrow hunting for a first League Two win in seven games.

Tierney missed around a month with the muscle setback just as he felt he was finding some consistency and says lay-offs such as his, Freddie Draper’s and others’ are not helping boss Sadler find regular results to ease supporter pressure – but the loanee feels his side aren’t far off turning results around.