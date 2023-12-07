Walsall's Jack Earing believes form isn't reflection of Saddlers' quality

Walsall have collected just one win in nine games in all competitions, and drew 0-0 at sixth tier Alfreton Town in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The Saddlers return to league action on Saturday with a difficult trip to Notts County.

They are winless in six in League Two, and sit 19th, and Earing insists Walsall need to rediscover momentum quickly heading into a hectic festive fixture schedule.

Earing said: “We know we need be winning games and we know as a team we’re better than the results we’ve had recently.

“We’ll be looking to be on the front foot in games, and as a squad, we expect so much of ourselves, and we’ve got a great group.

“But we just need to get a win over the line and kick on from there by going on to get some consecutive results.”

The 24-year-old made his long-awaited return in Derbyshire after over 11 months away with an ACL injury.

He replaced Ross Tierney for the closing stages, and was delighted to take a giant step forward on his long road to recovery.

“It has been (a long journey). It happened just before the Stockport game, which led to the Leicester game that I was gutted to miss,” he revealed.

“It’s a lonely place in the treatment room. Especially with an ACL injury like myself, but I have to give great credit to the lads, the staff and the physio who’ve really helped. It’s the longest injury I’ve had. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone – a horrible injury.

“When I got the news I broke down in tears because the initial report came back, and basically a bomb had exploded in my knee.

“Then I went to see the surgeon in London, and he said, there’s nothing to worry about, it’s a simple operation, it’s just an ACL reconstruction.

“That kind of settled my head really, but I’ve spoken to Joss Labadie and Conor (Wilkinson). They had ACL injuries last year so it was good to speak to them about how they sped up the process, and what helped them come back quicker.”

Mat Sadler has previously stated that he views Earing as a No. 10, with the Walsall man playing there at Halifax and earlier in his Bescot spell.

And although Earing is happy to be versatile, he does believe that his best role is when he is given the license to attack.

“I am looking to get back into the side. I was a No. 10 at Halifax, I came here as a 10, and then I moved back to a central defensive midfield position,” he observed.

“My versatility is there to be seen. I can play off both feet. It’s nice to be versatile so I am available for many positions.

“But I want to be up there creating and scoring goals because I think that’s my best position and where I can help the team the most.”