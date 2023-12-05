Walsall set to discover fate of tonight's rescheduled Alfreton FA Cup tie with inspection

A pitch inspection has been called for this afternoon at the Impact Arena in Derbyshire ahead of tonight's rescheduled 7.45pm kick-off.

The second round tie was postponed five minutes before its scheduled kick-off last Saturday, sparking an angry reaction from supporters who had made the trip, as boss Mat Sadler labelled the decision "a disgrace". An inspection on Saturday morning initially deemed the pitch playable.

Temperatures have risen since, but there has been a significant amount of rainfall.

Travelling fans have been issued an update on entry regulations ahead of the return to the National League North hosts, with Alfreton confirming to Walsall fans can enter with tickets from the first tie, stubbed or not.

A refund for fans to claim back costs on the tickets was set for midday today (Tuesday).

Saddlers fans can also pay on the gate, with both cash and card accepted.

The third round draw has pitted the victors of this tie away to Championship side Southampton, managed by ex-Walsall defender Russell Martin.