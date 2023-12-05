FA Cup: Alfreton Town v Walsall rescheduled tie declared ON

The National League North hosts declared the Impact Arena pitch playable after an inspection from officials at 3pm this afternoon.

The Saddlers make their second trip to the Derbyshire club in four days after Saturday lunchtime's initial tie was controversially postponed five minutes before scheduled kick-off due to a late pitch inspection, after it had already passed initial checks.

Alfreton Town Tweeted this afternoon: "GAME ON!!

"The pitch has passed its inspection and with no more rain expected there is no plans for a further assessment."

Saddlers fans with tickets from the initial tie will be permitted entrance with their tickets, whether they were stubbed on Saturday or not.