Walsall heading to Alfreton for controversial FA Cup rearrangement on Tuesday

The Saddlers will visit Derbyshire for the second time in four days for a midweek tie with a trip to Championship outfit Southampton at stake in round three.

The initial tie, a Saturday lunchtime kick-off broadcast live on the BBC, was postponed just five minutes before it was due to begin, a decision branded "a disgrace" by boss Mat Sadler.

The game at National League North Alfreton's Impact Arena was called off for a frozen surface, a decision Sadler argued should and would have been called off hours earlier but for the TV cameras. He added his frustration to the Saddlers supporters who had made the trip to Derbyshire, with the stadium full after an earlier pitch inspection had been passed.

But it was clear the pitch was frozen in parts once the protective covers were removed.

Tuesday's rearranged fixture will be a 7.45pm and will be screened live on BBC iPlayer.

The draw for the third round, meanwhile, which took place on Sunday, paired either Alfreton or Walsall with Championship high-flyers Southampton, manager by ex-Saddlers defender Russell Martin.

The Saints are fourth in the second tier following relegation from the Premier League last season. Martin, who ended his playing career at Bescot, has previously managed MK Dons and Swansea.