Walsall's FA Cup clash at Alfreton Town called off minutes before scheduled kick off
Walsall's FA Cup trip to Alfreton Town has been called off just ten minutes before kick off - due to a frozen pitch.
The Saddlers' lunchtime clash with the non-league side was due to kick off at 12.30pm.
The pitch at the Impact Arena had been covered and after the sheets had been taken off the playing surface was deemed playable.
However, after the players had warmed up the officials then decided the surface was unplayable and decided to call the game off