Walsall's FA Cup clash at Alfreton Town called off minutes before scheduled kick off

The Saddlers' lunchtime clash with the non-league side was due to kick off at 12.30pm.

The pitch at the Impact Arena had been covered and after the sheets had been taken off the playing surface was deemed playable.

However, after the players had warmed up the officials then decided the surface was unplayable and decided to call the game off

Walsall fans were left frustrated by the late postponement

Mat Sadler during the pitch inspection that led to the game being called off