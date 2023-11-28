Walsall boss Mat Sadler on major Joe Riley injury blow as right-back suffers latest set back

Riley hobbled off after 10 minutes during Walsall’s 1-0 defeat against Harrogate Town earlier this month.

The right-back, who has made 18 appearances for the Saddlers in all competitions this term, later left the ground on crutches.

And Sadler revealed after Saturday’s goalless draw against Forest Green that Riley is poised for two months on the side lines.

“I think I read something that you’d wrote about him starting to get on that front foot in an attacking sense,” Sadler said.

“It’s something that we’d spoken about a lot in the weeks before (Riley’s injury) and just taking the shackles off a little bit.

“I thought he started doing that against Sheppey and then he was carrying that on in the game against Harrogate.

“It was a blow to see him have to come off.”