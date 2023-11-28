Barrow v Walsall: Goal-shy Saddlers face a big task to break Barrow

The Saddlers have hit a wretched spell of form in recent weeks, which has seen them fail to collect a single win in five league games.

Mat Sadler’s men dropped to 18th over the weekend following a goalless stalemate against second-bottom Forest Green Rovers.

Walsall have drawn blanks in their past two matches in League Two, and they come up against a Barrow side, who have shipped just 16 league goals all season.

Barrow are currently enjoying a club record nine-match unbeaten run in the fourth tier, and a stellar six-match winning streak in all competitions.

Pete Wild’s outfit, who sit fifth, are also one of only three teams in the division yet to taste defeat on home soil, and Sadler insists his players must put on a performance in order to come away with a result.

“They are playing well, and are in really good form,” Sadler said.