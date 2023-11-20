Future bright for Walsall's starlets as Mat Sadler hands opportunities to academy graduates

Defender Cayden Bennett, winger Jaiy Leydon and forward Charlie Wragg made up a trio of academy scholars to be named in the senior squad for the first time at Shrewsbury last week.

Youth product Ronan Maher played only his second full 90 for the Saddlers, while 16-year-old Dylan Thomas collected his third first team outing from the bench.Young goalkeeper George Barrett was also included in the squad in Shropshire.

Sadler has made strides to provide opportunities for youngsters, and was delighted to do so at New Meadow in what he described as a “good night for the academy”.

“They will (gain a great experience) because it’s a different environment. It’s an environment where they start to know that results matter, and they really matter,” Sadler said.

“Really they only get exposure to that in the Youth Cup games. Would I have liked to get more of them on?

“Of course I would, but I didn’t feel like it was the night for it in the end because we had the momentum and we were really pushing.

“It was great to get Dylan on and it was a good night for the academy.”