Liam Gordon reveals key to his Walsall form

Gordon suffered a freak leg injury within weeks of completing his switch from Bolton to Bescot last summer.

He missed the opening two months of his debut campaign, and performed well despite feeling as if he was playing catch up.

Now, the Guyana international has been one of the leading forces in the Saddlers line-up, and is hoping to continue showcasing his qualities throughout the campaign.

“I said after the Solihull game that pre-seasons are massive for a player. I wasn’t able to get that because I got injured on the first day of pre-season last year, and I missed three-and-a-half to four months,” Gordon said.

“It does take it out of you. You’re not able to hit the ground running the way that you want to and gel with the team.

“This season, I have had that. I came into pre-season off the back of the Gold Cup preliminary round, so it’s been non-stop for me, but that’s what I feel like I needed.

“Hopefully I am showing the Walsall fans and everyone else that I can be what they expected. I hope that I am showing that, and long may it continue.”