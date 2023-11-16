Bescot Beat: Season 5 Episode 6 - Maher, injury updates & Walsall going global!

The boys have plenty to discuss in latest pod from Ronan Maher's loan recall to Mat Sadler's latest comments on Danny Johnson and his game time.

They reflect on the Harrogate defeat and look at what has been learned from the strong showing in the 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Shrewsbury in midweek.

George turns into a doctor and provides an update on the ever growing Saddlers' injury list - and the boys look discuss Walsall going global with a trio if international call-ups.