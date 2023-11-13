George Bennett's Walsall player ratings vs Harrogate with one 7 and one 4

Owen Evans

Looked uncomfortable with the ball at his feet at times, and ultimately let the ball slip under his gloves for George Thomson’s decider.

Error 4

Joe Riley

Started with attacking intent down the right until an early injury saw him leave the ground on crutches.

Blow 5

Donervon Daniels

Stretched out a right leg at the crucial moment to deny Matty Daly in the box, and also served as an aerial threat from set pieces.

Aerial threat 6

David Okagbue

A nervy moment when his back pass put Evans under pressure, but looked okay overall.

Ok 6

Liam Gordon

Bombed forward down the left relentlessly and served as Walsall’s biggest attacking outlet throughout.

Relentless 7

Tom Knowles

Showed glimpses down the right and crashed a low effort against the post. Just didn’t really come off for him in the final third.

Glimpses 6

Ryan Stirk

Controlled the game nicely at times in midfield and posed a threat with his crosses both from set pieces and in open play.

Threat 6

Brandon Comley

Did some really nice things with the ball, but was less effective in other periods of the game. Also blazed over a golden chance in the second half.

Difficult 6

Oisin McEntee

A tireless performance as expected. He was played as the single pivot but swept up tidily behind Stirk and Comley.

Tireless 6

Isaac Hutchinson

Has a tendency to hold on to the ball for too long at times. However, he created Gordon’s chance in the first half, and came close when he hit the post in the second half.

Close 6

Douglas James-Taylor

A difficult afternoon for the young striker. Struggled to really impose himself on the game despite his best efforts.

Difficult 5

Substitutes

Joe Foulkes (for Riley, 10) 6. Grew into the contest to ultimately produce a solid display; Danny Johnson (for James-Taylor, 63) 5; Ronan Maher (for Knowles 86). Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Rollin Menayese, Taylor Allen, Harvey Griffiths.