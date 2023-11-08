When Roger Boli and Jeff Peron brought French flair to Walsall

Boli was a former France under-21 international and had enjoyed a distinguished career in his homeland with the likes of Auxerre, Lille, Lens and Le Havre. He could count Manchester United legend Eric Cantona and iconic former Marseille midfielder Adebi Pele among his former team-mates.

And although he was 32 by the time he rocked up at Bescot in the summer of 1997, the touch of magic, which had seen him forge a career at the highest level had clearly not deserted him. “It was incredible to receive a call that Roger Boli was available,” former director of football Paul Taylor remembers with a chuckle.

“Three years before, he was the top goal scorer in the French top flight. Then he was suddenly playing at Evesham or somewhere like that in pre-season. I’d watched games in France many times and had seen Boli play before.

“We got our man. He had been on holiday before so maybe he was in a good mood, and it was a great feeling to get that deal over the line.”

Within weeks, Boli produced one of the most iconic goals ever witnessed at Bescot with an audacious scissor kick during his hat-trick showing against Southend.

“Bubbly Boli – the striker with a champagne touch,” raved Neil Johnstone of the Express & Star, while Southend defender Leo Roget even gave the forward a kiss at the end of the game. The provider of his goal for the ages was fellow French compatriot Jeff Peron, who had set-up all three of Boli’s goals for his previous hat-trick at Lens.

The pair would spend just one season at Walsall, but Boli would finish as the club’s top scorer on 12 goals, and Peron was named the Saddlers’ player of the year.

Walsall ultimately finished 19th in the Second Division but also reached the fourth round in both the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as the Southern Area Final of the Football League Trophy.

“They were both fantastic players but they were looking to put themselves in the shop window, and they wanted to play at the highest level so it was difficult to keep them,” Taylor solemnly concludes.

The Peron and Boli era was short-lived with the pair moving to Portsmouth and Dundee United respectively in 1998, but the French duo brought flair and excitement to Walsall and, more importantly, unforgettable memories.